Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 4.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,787 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.47M, down from 296,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 70,616 shares traded. The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) has risen 40.93% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc (GARS) by 3.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 48,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.97 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 7,483 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 13.71% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs

Analysts await The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 40.74% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.81 per share. NAVG’s profit will be $14.29 million for 36.17 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by The Navigators Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 242.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Navigators Stockholders Approve Merger with The Hartford – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Palatin Technologies, Revance Therapeutics, Geo Group, QUANTENNA COMMS, The Navigators Group, and INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2018. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Navigators Announces End of â€œGo-Shopâ€ Period – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navigators Completes Acquisition of Belgian Specialty Insurer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.87 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 22 investors sold NAVG shares while 37 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 20.73 million shares or 5.14% less from 21.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 90,329 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership owns 27,350 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation has 32 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 192,268 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Fil Ltd holds 0.03% or 294,600 shares in its portfolio. Northern stated it has 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). 437 are held by Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). 16,573 were reported by Amer Group Incorporated. Boston Partners reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Citadel Advisors Lc reported 19,994 shares. Invesco reported 69,049 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 111,238 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Illinois-based First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Among 4 analysts covering Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Navigators Group had 13 analyst reports since May 27, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 7 by Sandler O’Neill. The rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, September 27 to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Tuesday, February 20 to “Hold”. As per Wednesday, December 6, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. On Tuesday, May 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Hold”. Sandler O’Neill maintained The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) rating on Friday, February 16. Sandler O’Neill has “Buy” rating and $60.0 target. Sandler O’Neill upgraded The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) on Thursday, December 7 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, May 27, the company rating was maintained by Wood. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy” on Tuesday, August 14. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, May 9 by Wood.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 87,942 shares to 410,559 shares, valued at $22.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 44,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Among 6 analysts covering Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Garrison Capital had 18 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 6 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 9 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Thursday, November 9. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11.0 target in Friday, March 9 report. Maxim Group maintained Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Thursday, August 10. Oppenheimer downgraded Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) on Friday, May 12 to “Market Perform” rating. Maxim Group maintained Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) on Thursday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) earned “Buy” rating by National Securities on Wednesday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 2 investors sold GARS shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 3.27% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Drw Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 16,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 0% or 22,414 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Blair William & Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 15,802 shares. Oppenheimer And invested 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 5,004 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 88,787 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). 15,802 are owned by Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability. 2,000 are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Caxton Corp owns 1.11 million shares for 8.52% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 5,300 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% or 14,717 shares in its portfolio.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income (BFZ) by 159,308 shares to 268,204 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Grwth & Income Oppty F by 82,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Qlty Mun (NTC).