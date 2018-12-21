Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to report $0.18 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. RVSB’s profit would be $4.07M giving it 10.38 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Riverview Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -5.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 47,709 shares traded or 33.01% up from the average. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 20.45% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 09/03/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB); 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 12/04/2018 – Riverview Financial 1Q EPS 31c; 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE); 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 84 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 95 trimmed and sold equity positions in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 153.73 million shares, down from 154.36 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Hudson Pacific Properties Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 74 Increased: 57 New Position: 27.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. The firm engages in acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. It has a 38.33 P/E ratio. It invests in Class-A office and media and entertainment properties located in high barrier-to-entry, innovation-centric submarkets with significant growth potential.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. HPP’s profit will be $76.53 million for 14.26 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.26% EPS growth.

Presima Inc. holds 7.74% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for 1.85 million shares. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc owns 1.12 million shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has 2.42% invested in the company for 5.43 million shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 2.14% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 17.87 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 1.77M shares traded or 63.34% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) has declined 10.11% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

Since October 30, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $90,724 activity. Shares for $20,842 were bought by Carlson Bradley on Tuesday, October 30. The insider Lam David bought $15,900. The insider Wills Bessie Ross bought $41,869.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Riverview Bancorp, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 13.66 million shares or 1.59% more from 13.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company owns 107,176 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). California State Teachers Retirement reported 32,572 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 894,868 shares. Mai Management owns 34,950 shares. Thompson Davis & reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Menta Cap Llc accumulated 62,164 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 8,714 shares. Fj Management Ltd accumulated 1.41 million shares or 1.39% of the stock. Stifel Corp accumulated 125,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Continental Advisors Lc holds 180,883 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 132,443 shares for 0% of their portfolio.