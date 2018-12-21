Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 26.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,232 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12 million, down from 17,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 25.23M shares traded or 218.09% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 8.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 278,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.46% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3.13M shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $126.01 million, down from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 1.22M shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 11.13% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q REV. $780.0M, EST. $758.6M; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q ADJ EBITDA $193.4M, EST. $196.3M; 26/04/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Unit Buys 50% Stake in FE Concepts; 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K. Simmons and Martin Sheen; 05/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC CNK.N : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q EPS 53c; 19/03/2018 – ‘Fragments of Truth’ Come to Light in New Faith-Based Documentary, in Cinemas Nationwide April 24 Only; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Cinemark’s $660 Million Term Loan B, B1 Cfr Unchanged; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cinemark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNK)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Advsr Lc has 0.53% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.37% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Barr E S And has 2.23% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 267,466 shares. M&T Natl Bank stated it has 320,548 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Strategic Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Utah Retirement holds 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 233,436 shares. Riverpark Ltd Co reported 0.91% stake. Vigilant Capital Llc accumulated 180,141 shares. Caprock Grp owns 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,968 shares. Heritage reported 1.39% stake. 1.15M are held by Btim. Hudock Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 745 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.52% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Virginia-based Sands Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.89% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Covington Management invested in 195,133 shares.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $468.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 41,844 shares to 81,596 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 23 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, September 28. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, June 1 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, June 30 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 29. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Monday, December 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 23 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, September 28.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $28.37 million activity. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold $1.36 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, September 19. The insider SPRUNK ERIC D sold 150,000 shares worth $11.86 million. 5,741 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $448,774 were sold by Hill Elliott. $1.41M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Matheson Monique S.. Krane Hilary K also sold $3.06M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “What we know and don’t know after Nike unsealed a lawsuit against its board – Portland Business Journal” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike Inc. (NKE) CEO Mark Parker on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: A Killer Quarter Eases Short-Term Concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/21: (CDXC) (GRTS) (NKE) Higher; (PTI) (PRGO) (CAMP) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $305,441 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 18 investors sold CNK shares while 91 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 111.61 million shares or 0.29% less from 111.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 23,240 shares. First Dallas Secs reported 0.83% stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 54,604 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Comerica National Bank reported 0.02% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Macquarie Group reported 0.11% stake. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 893,054 shares. 6,831 are owned by Park National Oh. 37,106 were reported by Jefferies Fincl Grp Inc. Invsts accumulated 5.70 million shares. 13,441 were reported by Cadence Cap Management Ltd Com. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 5,022 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors holds 0.02% or 12,627 shares. Polaris Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 82,791 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 1,578 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp owns 3.41M shares.

More notable recent Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cinemark May Be Bucking Up Against The Ceiling Of Its Potential – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cinemark subscription membership tops 500K – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cinemark posts strong quarter – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2018. More interesting news about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “‘BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL’ Brings Full Concert From Global Supergroup BTS to Cinemas Nationwide – PRNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Naoko Yamada’s Animated Masterpiece, ‘A Silent Voice,’ Back in US Cinemas for Two Days only – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Cinemark Holdings had 80 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 12, the company rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson. Wunderlich maintained the shares of CNK in report on Thursday, January 14 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 11 report. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Mkt Perform” on Monday, April 3. Morgan Stanley maintained Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) rating on Wednesday, January 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $40 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 7 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, April 5, the company rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson. Topeka Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45.0 target in Tuesday, January 12 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 10.