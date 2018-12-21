Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 76 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 69 sold and reduced stock positions in Exlservice Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 30.35 million shares, up from 29.97 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Exlservice Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 53 Increased: 54 New Position: 22.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) stake by 97.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 73,791 shares as Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI)’s stock declined 20.68%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 2,052 shares with $164,000 value, down from 75,843 last quarter. Mks Instrument Inc now has $3.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 861,054 shares traded or 59.63% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 29.54% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. It operates in two divisions, Operations Management, and Analytics. It has a 41.01 P/E ratio. The Operations Management segment offers business process management services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 6.35% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.63 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $20.21M for 21.42 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 3.36% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. for 439,157 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 531,825 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1.48% invested in the company for 203,165 shares. The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has invested 1.47% in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 300,746 shares.

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 12.28% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $80.97M for 10.28 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 30 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of MKSI in report on Friday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) stake by 279,497 shares to 1.02M valued at $10.47M in 2018Q3. It also upped Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) stake by 40,786 shares and now owns 132,802 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.