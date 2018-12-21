Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc Com (NRIM) by 40.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 36,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,055 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29M, down from 91,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Northrim Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 38,745 shares traded or 171.08% up from the average. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 10.79% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.79% the S&P500. Some Historical NRIM News: 25/05/2018 – Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 30/04/2018 – Northrim Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/04/2018 DJ Northrim BanCorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRIM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 27.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 53,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,417 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.43M, down from 195,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.46. About 567,344 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 18.85% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVY shares while 157 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 2.44% less from 69.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 266,274 shares. Nordea Investment Management reported 213,850 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 1,892 shares. Qs Invsts Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 23,757 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Private Na stated it has 10,461 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.22% or 28,697 shares. Bailard owns 41,344 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.24% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Inc has invested 0.04% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 1,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $319,556 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $186,000 was sold by PYOTT DAVID E I.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 12.78% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.33 per share. AVY’s profit will be $130.07 million for 14.41 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $25.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 13,491 shares to 338,944 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 159,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Educational Dev Corp Com (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 48,706 shares to 65,246 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 25,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM).

Since August 1, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $21,197 activity. Shares for $25,110 were bought by Karp David W. $25,060 worth of stock was bought by Thomas Linda C on Tuesday, December 4. Nelson Krystal Murphy also bought $20,217 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) on Thursday, September 13. WIGHT DAVID G sold $88,300 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) on Tuesday, August 21.

Analysts await Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 67.39% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NRIM’s profit will be $5.30M for 10.19 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Northrim BanCorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.