Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 0.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 8,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $117.07 million, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $80.73. About 2.86M shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has declined 6.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 11.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 69,356 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60 million, up from 62,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 1.78M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 9.76% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ED shares while 223 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 174.11 million shares or 2.02% less from 177.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited reported 49,063 shares. Kings Point Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 2,542 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.1% or 8,845 shares. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Franklin reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Magellan Asset Limited invested in 223,265 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Financial Architects Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Ims Capital Mgmt holds 1,570 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 140,051 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Wade G W & has 0.17% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 21,465 shares. Gideon Advsrs invested 0.5% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 1,123 are held by Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc). Bb&T Secs Lc has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $25.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 372,299 shares to 383,413 shares, valued at $70.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. ED’s profit will be $246.06 million for 25.55 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -49.36% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2018, it had 44 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $139,193 activity. Shares for $2,306 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Wednesday, October 31. Moore Elizabeth D had bought 28 shares worth $2,211 on Friday, August 31. On Sunday, September 30 Sanchez Robert bought $3,974 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 50 shares. The insider OATES JOSEPH P bought $540. $4,343 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Cawley Timothy on Saturday, June 30. The insider RESHESKE FRANCES bought $79.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold EQR shares while 160 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 312.96 million shares or 0.78% less from 315.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Limited Co holds 3,301 shares. Clinton Group has invested 0.49% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 800 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 46,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 0.14% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 226,000 shares stake. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 125,815 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp, a Maine-based fund reported 44,115 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 43,373 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 924,556 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa holds 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 29,831 shares. Lenox Wealth has 0.13% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ubs Oconnor Lc stated it has 7,200 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 8,102 shares.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 18 insider sales for $29.85 million activity. On Thursday, October 25 NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold $1.32 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 20,000 shares. 13,024 shares valued at $879,146 were sold by SPECTOR GERALD A on Wednesday, September 5. On Tuesday, November 13 the insider GEORGE ALAN W sold $2.37 million. Altshuler Barry had sold 10,455 shares worth $739,980 on Friday, November 30. Shares for $2.52M were sold by Parrell Mark J.. Kaufman Ian sold $343,831 worth of stock.