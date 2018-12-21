SUZUKEN CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SZUKF) had an increase of 14.4% in short interest. SZUKF’s SI was 604,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 14.4% from 528,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 6045 days are for SUZUKEN CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SZUKF)’s short sellers to cover SZUKF’s short positions. It closed at $29.09 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robecosam Ag increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 43.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag acquired 57,427 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Robecosam Ag holds 189,361 shares with $14.50M value, up from 131,934 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $84.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $64.99. About 3.03 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Consider Gilead (GILD) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James: Gilead In NASH For The Long Haul (NASDAQ:GILD) – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AGEN Soars On GILD Deal, FENC Rolling Ahead, AIMT Gaining Steam – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of GILD in report on Friday, October 26 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Friday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, October 26.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $18.19 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.48 million was sold by MARTIN JOHN C.

Robecosam Ag decreased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) stake by 95,000 shares to 2.91M valued at $41.80M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 1.18M shares. Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) was reduced too.