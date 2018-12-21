Robecosam Ag Has Lowered Analog Devices (ADI) Stake; Symantec (SYMC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Robecosam Ag decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 12.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag sold 56,000 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Robecosam Ag holds 379,000 shares with $34.94M value, down from 435,000 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $31.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 815,121 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR

Among 10 analysts covering Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Symantec had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) rating on Monday, August 6. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $21 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 3 by UBS. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SYMC in report on Friday, August 3 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 17. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 25. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, October 16 to “Market Perform”. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Wedbush. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) latest ratings:

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.28 EPS, down 9.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADI’s profit will be $473.81M for 16.40 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Waddell And Reed Financial stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 118,371 shares. Coastline Trust has invested 0.17% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 37,522 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,831 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.09% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 352,906 shares. Moreover, Cwm has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 71 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 8,118 are owned by Zeke Advisors Limited. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 747,570 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 472,879 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 25,719 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $15.03 million activity. The insider Cotter Martin sold $386,890. NOVICH NEIL S had sold 7,500 shares worth $719,228. $243,886 worth of stock was sold by Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth on Wednesday, November 21. $250,587 worth of stock was sold by SEIF MARGARET K on Monday, October 1. STATA RAY also sold $2.01 million worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Tuesday, August 28. $685,411 worth of stock was sold by SICCHITANO KENTON J on Thursday, July 5. On Thursday, November 1 the insider ROCHE VINCENT sold $850,000.

Robecosam Ag increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 82,950 shares to 828,049 valued at $37.99 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) stake by 98,900 shares and now owns 959,000 shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, September 25. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, October 18. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 3 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Raymond James. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 27. Nomura reinitiated Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Thursday, July 19. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $100 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.50, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold Symantec Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 530.27 million shares or 1.56% more from 522.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smithfield Tru owns 1,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Limited holds 0.04% or 33,634 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 40.94 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Element Ltd Liability holds 0.45% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 1.07M shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 1.45 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 468,056 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 82.37 million shares. Vanguard reported 65.54M shares stake. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 1.95M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2,900 are held by Veritas Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 13,906 shares. Boston has invested 0.09% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Northern Trust has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.06M shares.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.42 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.