RoBet (ROBET) soars 0.05% on December 20-21

It was good day for RoBet (ROBET), as it jumped by $0.00123168600000012 or 0.05%, touching $2.26424943. Global Crypto Experts believe that RoBet (ROBET) is looking for the $2.490674373 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $4.70470392741859. The highest price was $2.26424943 and lowest of $2.263017744 for December 20-21. The open was $2.263017744. It last traded at LAToken exchange.

For a month, RoBet (ROBET) tokens went up 309.08% from $0.5535 for coin. For 100 days ROBET is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. RoBet (ROBET) has 102.10 million coins mined with the market cap $231.18M. It has 102.10 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 16/08/2018. The Crypto ROBET has proof type and operates under Keccak algorithm.

RoBet is a blockchain-based sports betting platform seeking the development of a safe, trustworthy, low fees betting platform. The RoBet provides a platform which does not have a centralised entity, has low fees on all matches, immediate payouts, no winning limits, professionals are accepted, following system, AI betting, advanced statistics, live streams and anonymous betting.

ROBET token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 utility token used to place bets, offer tips to the winners, collect winnings from winning bets and watch live sports within the RoBet ecosystem.