Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Spectra Energy Partners L.P. (SEP) by 16.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 408,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.89 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103.32M, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Spectra Energy Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $35.4 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 21.57M shares traded or 1879.47% up from the average. Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) has declined 14.74% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SEP News: 19/04/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – SPECTRA MDCL DEVICES – Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 208017 April 18, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Raises Distribution to 75.125c Vs. 73.875c; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 23/04/2018 – FDA: Voluntary Medical Device Safety Alert: SPECTRA OPTIA APHERESIS SYSTEM Posted: 4/23/2018; 19/03/2018 – Spectra Systems Pretax Profit Almost Triples; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (COL) by 316.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 75,970 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.05M, up from 24,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Collins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44M shares traded or 877.52% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 19/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 22/03/2018 – AIR TAHITI NUI – PHASING OUT OF CO’S CURRENT AIRBUS A340-300 FLEET TO COMMENCE IN NOV, BE COMPLETED BY SEPT 2019; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 30/05/2018 – ROCKWELL COLLINS: CASCADE AEROSPACE SELECTS ROCKWELL COLLINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold COL shares while 192 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 108.17 million shares or 2.77% more from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Communication Na has invested 0% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 8,831 shares. Dupont Cap holds 0.06% or 19,800 shares. Sabal reported 4,002 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson Co has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Jensen Inv Mgmt holds 1,910 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 3,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 1,427 shares. Artisan LP owns 509,772 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.09% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Tower Bridge Advisors reported 2,100 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Ameritas Inv, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,990 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.06% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Capital Inv holds 0.01% or 1,672 shares in its portfolio.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $522.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Mgmt Lp (NYSE:ARES) by 13,228 shares to 11,772 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $17.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. by 423,870 shares to 41.57 million shares, valued at $925.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 20,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,321 shares, and cut its stake in Nisource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

