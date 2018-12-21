Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 2,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.25 million, down from 210,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.04. About 1.75M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 22.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03M, up from 20,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $94.4. About 3.48M shares traded or 12.05% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.52M for 27.13 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $900.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 10,913 shares to 110,988 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 5,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brand Class A (NYSE:STZ).

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Wednesday, April 4. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $126 target. On Wednesday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. On Monday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 3. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 14 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Tuesday, November 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $114 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $87 target in Thursday, February 4 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Wednesday, June 13. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $138 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. Bernstein maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Tuesday, October 31. Bernstein has “Outperform” rating and $125 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Welch Grp Lc owns 1,742 shares. Wealthcare Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 59 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). White Pine owns 22,551 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim holds 1.00 million shares. The California-based Wealthfront has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Vantage Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 45,305 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Guardian Limited Partnership invested in 29,853 shares. 9,850 were accumulated by Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id. Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 16,443 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.4% or 33,735 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.54% or 259,083 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 61,585 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 857 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $32.46 million activity. $337,896 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Bonarti Michael A on Friday, August 31. 3,345 shares were sold by Albinson Brock, worth $482,851. Another trade for 1,197 shares valued at $172,886 was made by Sackman Stuart on Friday, August 31. 10,946 shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J, worth $1.58 million on Friday, August 31. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 62,228 shares worth $9.06 million. $1.37 million worth of stock was sold by Eberhard Michael C on Friday, September 21.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. S&P Research maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 29 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained the shares of UPS in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 2 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 8. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $115.0 target in Tuesday, September 5 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, October 25. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 3.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 267 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 84,681 shares. Salient Tru Lta reported 11,709 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,927 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Stephens Mgmt Gp Lc reported 565 shares. Patten Gru invested in 3,792 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Co holds 0.73% or 16,363 shares in its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn owns 2,511 shares. Independent Incorporated stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Field And Main Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 175 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 0.21% stake. Honeywell International stated it has 0.81% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guardian Limited Partnership reported 10,381 shares. Sabal Trust stated it has 255,308 shares. First Tru Advisors LP has 462,596 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.