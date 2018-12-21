Dodge & Cox decreased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 34.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox sold 1.81 million shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock declined 12.92%. The Dodge & Cox holds 3.42M shares with $337.01 million value, down from 5.23M last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $12.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.28. About 629,161 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has declined 1.10% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) stake by 4.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 8,655 shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 165,768 shares with $9.84 million value, down from 174,423 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp now has $38.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 1.82 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 23.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold SNPS shares while 175 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 128.39 million shares or 0.18% less from 128.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 129 shares. Swedbank stated it has 2.85M shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Schroder Investment Management Gp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 568,903 shares. Dodge Cox accumulated 3.42M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 743 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com reported 613,455 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Zacks Mngmt invested in 77,133 shares or 0.16% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 1,027 were reported by Ancora Ltd Liability. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 149 shares. Anderson Hoagland accumulated 8,225 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $9.99 million activity. DE GEUS AART also sold $4.47 million worth of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on Friday, December 7. CHAN CHI-FOON also sold $367,565 worth of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares. Logan Joseph W also sold $1.78 million worth of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on Friday, December 7. RUNKEL JOHN F JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.02M.

Among 4 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synopsys had 4 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, October 23. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 23 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 6 by Benchmark.

Dodge & Cox increased Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) stake by 543,765 shares to 125.71M valued at $885.01M in 2018Q3. It also upped Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 509,730 shares and now owns 132.53 million shares. Baker Hughes A Ge Co was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Las Vegas Sands had 9 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. HSBC upgraded the shares of LVS in report on Tuesday, October 16 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 26. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Thursday, July 26 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, October 25. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 2 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 65 investors sold LVS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 278.58 million shares or 4.69% less from 292.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 0.96% or 86,435 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 110,696 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 228,175 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 56,032 shares. Aperio Lc holds 130,053 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Limited holds 0.07% or 6,330 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 50,871 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 2,731 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Van Eck Associate owns 33,369 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Accuvest Advsr owns 0.19% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 8,823 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 4,178 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial holds 183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc reported 0.05% stake.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 17,620 shares to 257,970 valued at $29.50M in 2018Q3. It also upped Southern Co 6.25 Pfd stake by 14,653 shares and now owns 395,884 shares. Hartford Finl Svcs 7.875 Pfd (NYSE:HGH) was raised too.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.88 per share. LVS’s profit will be $673.70M for 14.25 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.69% EPS growth.