Among 7 analysts covering Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ultimate Software Group had 8 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $310 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. The stock of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Thursday, December 13. Bank of America maintained the shares of ULTI in report on Wednesday, September 26 with “Underperform” rating. On Tuesday, August 21 the stock rating was reinitiated by Guggenheim with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Monday, July 23. See The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 28.80 million shares or 3.77% less from 29.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny holds 10,490 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 46,775 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 533,766 shares. Moreover, Oak Assocs Ltd Oh has 0.04% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 2,125 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd reported 5,795 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 140,980 were accumulated by Principal Gru. 88 are held by Wealthtrust. Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma stated it has 70,774 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rothschild Ptnrs Ltd invested in 1.78% or 12,460 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability reported 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Citigroup stated it has 12,202 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 3.17% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $226. About 156,426 shares traded. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has risen 19.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Rev $276.8M; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.13; 28/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. provides cloud human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $7.07 billion. The companyÂ’s UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 141.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s UltiPro solution includes unified feature sets for talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources management and compliance, benefits management and online enrollment, payroll, performance management, employee engagement surveying, compensation management with salary planning, budgeting, and development of incentive plans, succession management, learning management, reporting and analytical decision-making and predictive tools, and time and attendance; and has role features for HR professionals, executives, managers, administrators, and employees.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.04 million activity. Rogers Adam also sold $1.82M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares. Swick Gregory had sold 4,252 shares worth $1.09 million on Sunday, November 4. Shares for $131,997 were sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. $281,124 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was sold by EDWARDSON JOHN A on Wednesday, September 19. Griffith Susan Patricia bought $225,156 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, October 17.

