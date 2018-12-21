Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) stake by 18.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc acquired 250 shares as Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 1,600 shares with $75.44M value, up from 1,350 last quarter. Wsfs Finl Corp now has $1.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 163,407 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 21.41% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 55.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc acquired 870,696 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock rose 2.72%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 2.44 million shares with $86.33 million value, up from 1.57 million last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $156.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 18.79M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENTS TO REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLIER OF SEPT 30, 2019 OR DATE ON WHICH CERTAIN TERMINATION EVENTS OCCUR; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180843: Michael Angelakis; Comcast Corporation; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN U.K; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 40,700 shares to 202,900 valued at $2.84B in 2018Q3. It also reduced Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) stake by 4,550 shares and now owns 145,000 shares. V F Corp. (NYSE:VFC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 16 investors sold WSFS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.47 million shares or 7.07% more from 22.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.43% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 4,304 shares in its portfolio. First Trust LP reported 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Numerixs Invest Techs holds 300 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 200 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 8,782 shares. 484 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 1.32M shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 79,548 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp owns 58,172 shares. Jennison Lc accumulated 0% or 15,997 shares. 4,313 were reported by Creative Planning. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 32,120 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $8.58 million activity. Shares for $980,466 were sold by TURNER MARK A on Thursday, July 12. $207,793 worth of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) shares were bought by Canuso Dominic C. WRIGHT RICHARD had sold 3,096 shares worth $155,928.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burney invested in 0.54% or 255,075 shares. Moreover, Boyar Asset Mngmt has 2.58% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Madison Invest Holdg accumulated 0.21% or 340,526 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 36,743 shares. Counselors stated it has 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Estabrook Capital has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,246 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.74% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 111,488 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt invested in 246,304 shares. 10,000 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation. George Kaiser Family Foundation invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.43M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 1.78 million were reported by Axa. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.55% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 409,366 shares. Df Dent &, a Maryland-based fund reported 170,135 shares. Mercer Advisers invested in 3,307 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased Cathay Gen Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) stake by 8,091 shares to 322,001 valued at $13.34M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) stake by 5,503 shares and now owns 299,584 shares. Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) was reduced too.

