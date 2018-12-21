John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 99 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 78 trimmed and sold positions in John Bean Technologies Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 32.49 million shares, down from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding John Bean Technologies Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 71 Increased: 56 New Position: 43.

Rothschild Investment Corp increased Newell Brand Inc. (NWL) stake by 29.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp acquired 15,229 shares as Newell Brand Inc. (NWL)’s stock rose 5.78%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 66,909 shares with $1.36M value, up from 51,680 last quarter. Newell Brand Inc. now has $9.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 13.01 million shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets; 26/03/2018 – Newell Brands CEO Michael B. Polk 2017 Total Pay $15.3M; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD – “URGES” NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY CARD TO ELECT ALL FOUR OF ITS NOMINEES; 20/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board withdraw after Icahn move; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Owns 4.5% Stake in Newell; 23/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer reviews the prospects at Newell Brands after a proxy fight with Carl Icahn and Starboard Value ends peacefully; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Newell Brands Inc.’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook to Negative; 12/03/2018 – EX-NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY BACKS STARBOARD, SAYS CHANGE `NEEDED’

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why JinkoSolar Holding, Transmontaigne Partners, and Newell Brands Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell Brands +4% after striking asset deals – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Newell Brands Announces Chief Financial Officer Ralph Nicoletti to Retire at the End of 2018 – Business Wire” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s What’s Driving Newell Brands 14% Higher Today – Motley Fool” published on November 02, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Is This the Final Capitulation for an Elusive Newell Turnaround? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paw Cap holds 15,000 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap has 0.59% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 52,419 shares. 61,110 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Llc. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Ims Cap holds 0% or 600 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sasco Inc Ct has invested 2.41% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 0% or 12,760 shares in its portfolio. Davy Asset Management Limited invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Benchmark Cap Advisors has 1.62% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Comerica National Bank reported 0.02% stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 52,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 69,333 shares stake. 1,050 were reported by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.79 million activity. The insider ICAHN BRETT bought 110,000 shares worth $2.31 million. Shares for $523,637 were sold by Cunningham James L III.

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands had 12 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 24 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $36 target in Monday, November 5 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 5. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of NWL in report on Tuesday, December 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup.

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased Intercept Pharmaceutic Com (NASDAQ:ICPT) stake by 2,500 shares to 1,990 valued at $251,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 10,110 shares and now owns 6,935 shares. Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 25.45% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JBT’s profit will be $43.62M for 12.32 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.19% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $67.98. About 222,153 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) has declined 35.82% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.82% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation for 26,486 shares. Mathes Company Inc. owns 34,635 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 1.54% invested in the company for 505,417 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 1.38% in the stock. Pier Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 71,937 shares.