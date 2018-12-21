Round Table Services Boosted New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Stake; Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Covered By 6 Bulls

Among 11 analysts covering Tullow Oil (LON:TLW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Tullow Oil had 23 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TLW in report on Tuesday, July 3 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Berenberg. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 292 target in Tuesday, November 20 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 30 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, December 12 report. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) on Tuesday, December 18 with “Overweight” rating. See Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

12/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 315.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

10/12/2018 Broker: BNP Paribas Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 350.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

30/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

22/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 240.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Unchanged

20/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 278.00 New Target: GBX 292.00 Maintain

19/11/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 240.00 New Target: GBX 240.00 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 240.00 Initiates Starts

22/10/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 290.00 Upgrade

18/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 355.00 Maintain

Round Table Services Llc increased New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) stake by 2.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Round Table Services Llc acquired 45,385 shares as New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC)’s stock declined 4.93%. The Round Table Services Llc holds 1.77 million shares with $23.87 million value, up from 1.72M last quarter. New Mtn Fin Corp now has $930.02 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 52,218 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR

The stock increased 0.89% or GBX 1.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 170.15. About 3.30 million shares traded. Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. The company has market cap of 2.37 billion GBP. The firm operates through West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures divisions. It has a 11.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 licenses covering 253,034 square kilometers in 18 countries.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.11 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Stone James, worth $54,928. Another trade for 17,250 shares valued at $237,550 was bought by Kline John. Shares for $220,793 were bought by Weinstein Adam. $193,200 worth of stock was bought by HAMWEE ROBERT on Thursday, December 13. Another trade for 1,799 shares valued at $24,340 was bought by Ogens David. Shares for $12,900 were bought by Jerry Karrie J. on Thursday, December 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.48, from 0.73 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold NMFC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 2.67% less from 24.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 755,000 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 18,046 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 48,457 shares or 0% of the stock. Fj Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 14,000 shares. West Family accumulated 275,939 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company holds 244,431 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 45,992 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 33,544 shares. 80,000 are owned by Paw Cap. Barclays Pcl reported 10,002 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.08% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Ameriprise Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Moreover, Muzinich has 3.61% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 310,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC).