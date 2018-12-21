Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (GEL) by 14.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 367,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.21M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 553,448 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 3.63% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Gel-Sinuplasty for Chronic Rhinosinusitis With and Without Nasal Polyposis; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 11/05/2018 – Genesis Land 1Q EPS C$0.02; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades debt ratings of Notting Hill Housing Trust to Baa1 and upgrades the debt rating of GenFinance Il Plc to Baa1 with stable outlooks, following the creation of Notting Hill Genesis; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Keystone Dental Inc- Genesis Surgical Cassette Tapered Implants are intended for placement following natural tooth l; 11/04/2018 – Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution; 19/04/2018 – B. Braun to Introduce 1-Ounce Prontosan® Wound Gel X at SAWC; 17/05/2018 – Genesis Global Trading Granted BitLicense by New York Department of Financial Services; 14/03/2018 – GENESIS REPORTS STRONG 2017 RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY NET PROMOTER SCORE UP 3 PERCENTAGE POINTS IN QTR

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) by 64.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 17,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,750 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.46M, up from 27,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $127.69. About 193,994 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.80% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 30/05/2018 – LaSalle Plans Double Acquisition From Aviva Investors; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades LaSalle, IL GO Debt To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 02/04/2018 – NRC: NRC Names New Senior Resident Inspector at LaSalle Nuclear Power Plant; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE ACQUISITION FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $1.75B; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Jones Lang LeSalle – 03/23/2018 05:04 PM; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform

Since September 5, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30,015 activity.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 20,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENLK) by 142,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE).

Among 14 analysts covering Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Genesis Energy LP had 49 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 13 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) on Friday, February 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, September 25. Credit Suisse maintained Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) rating on Friday, February 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $46 target. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, September 4 to “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 8 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genesis Energy LP. (NYSE:GEL) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Genesis Energy Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mallinckrodt defends Acthar Gel; shares up a fraction premarket – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sol-Gel Technologies Announces Sixth Agreement for a Generic Product Candidate with Perrigo – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Akorn’s diclofenac sodium topical gel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 67.65% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.34 per share. GEL’s profit will be $13.48 million for 43.57 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold GEL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 86.72 million shares or 0.19% more from 86.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 500 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 344,147 shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.27% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Duff Phelps Investment Company has 285,000 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. 59,227 are owned by Sg Americas Lc. Girard Limited accumulated 1,360 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 2,012 shares stake. Bbr Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 1.87 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Ltd holds 75,452 shares. Cincinnati Insur Company reported 60,879 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 2.92 million shares. 2.41 million were reported by Advisory Research. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 3,570 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated had 34 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 18 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James initiated Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) rating on Tuesday, February 6. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $175.0 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of JLL in report on Tuesday, March 27 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, November 16. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $182 target in Wednesday, September 2 report. As per Wednesday, August 26, the company rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT. William Blair upgraded the shares of JLL in report on Friday, March 24 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Barclays Capital.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $30,988 activity.

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa – PR Newswire” on March 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JLL replaces Mike Ellis with new Mid-Atlantic market leader – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on June 19, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Jones Lang LaSalle: Best in Corporate Real Estate – GuruFocus.com” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LaSalle Investment makes acquisition in U.S. real estate debt sector – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JLL Spark starts $100M global venture fund – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2018.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $45.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 19,729 shares to 171,971 shares, valued at $29.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 52,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41M shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold JLL shares while 114 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 0.05% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 189,809 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 40,596 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Westpac Bk has 2,632 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc owns 27,826 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 12,974 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 730,877 shares. Btim Corporation accumulated 0.2% or 100,123 shares. Schwab Charles Inv owns 0.02% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 198,758 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 28,391 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 15,715 shares.