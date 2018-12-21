Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Qad Inc (QADA) stake by 8.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 10,100 shares as Qad Inc (QADA)’s stock declined 32.49%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 112,416 shares with $6.37M value, down from 122,516 last quarter. Qad Inc now has $747.83 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 64,543 shares traded or 17.73% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 8.01% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on March, 20. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 93.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -114.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering QAD (NASDAQ:QADA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. QAD had 3 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 23.

QAD Named to Food Logistics' 2018 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers – PRNewswire" on December 19, 2018. QAD (QADA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 22, 2018. After-Hours Earnings Report for August 22, 2018 : SNPS, ZAYO, LB, WSM, HTHT, SQM, RAVN, QADA – Nasdaq" published on August 22, 2018. QAD Inc. (QADA) Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: November 20, 2018.