B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 6,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,862 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.24M, down from 56,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 28.72M shares traded or 102.16% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 47.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,715 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.75 million, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 46,315 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SAYS YET TO MEET WITH FACEBOOK OFFICIALS; 23/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG IS SAID TAKING STEPS TO CALM FACEBOOK EMPLOYEES: NYT; 10/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg seated and ready to testify before Congress; 17/04/2018 – Investor urges Facebook to set up risk oversight committee; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: This is pretty extraordinary. Parliament issues ultimatum to Facebook. Either Mark Zuckerberg; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: 1Q Capital Expenditures $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – App builder criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’; 13/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS FACEBOOK FOUND CERTAIN BILLING AND ADMINISTRATION CONNECTIONS BETWEEN SCL/CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AND AIQ

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.62 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $249.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,888 shares to 5,229 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $893.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company Com (NYSE:F) by 55,500 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company Com (NYSE:MMM) by 2,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,190 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive.

