Financial Institutions Inc (FISI) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.01, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 60 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 39 cut down and sold stakes in Financial Institutions Inc. The funds in our database now have: 10.26 million shares, up from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Financial Institutions Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 30 Increased: 38 New Position: 22.

S&T Bank decreased Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) stake by 48.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. S&T Bank sold 157,709 shares as Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN)'s stock declined 33.25%. The S&T Bank holds 165,071 shares with $7.59 million value, down from 322,780 last quarter. Myriad Genetics Inc now has $2.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.29% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 1.06 million shares traded or 10.22% up from the average. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 5.65% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.65% the S&P500.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. for 425,419 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 98,723 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. has 0.82% invested in the company for 94,229 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 181,120 shares.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 45,991 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) has declined 16.92% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Raises Dividend to 24c; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS,: PACT TO BUY HNP CAPITAL, LLC, A; 23/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS SAYS BOARD HAS DETERMINED IT IS IN CO’S BEST INTEREST TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD FROM 12 TO 11 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire HNP Capital, LLC, A Leading Rochester Wealth Management Firm; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1

Analysts await Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.5 per share. FISI’s profit will be $9.24M for 10.92 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Financial Institutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Financial Institutions (FISI) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 12, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Amherst insurer now known as SDN Insurance Agency LLC – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “SBA loan applications chilled in November – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “A top executive set to leave Five Star Bank – Buffalo Business First” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company has market cap of $403.38 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking and Non-Banking. It has a 9.67 P/E ratio. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations.

Since July 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $9.74 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $1.26M was made by HENDERSON JOHN T on Wednesday, July 11. On Wednesday, July 11 LANCHBURY JERRY S sold $2.17 million worth of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 50,000 shares. 80,000 shares valued at $3.28 million were sold by Capone Mark Christopher on Wednesday, July 11. 70,672 shares were sold by MARSH RICHARD M, worth $3.03M.

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EndoPredict® Test Receives Positive NICE Recommendation for Patients with Early Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “BRACAnalysis CDx® Approved by US Food and Drug Administration as Companion Diagnostic for AstraZeneca’s Lynparza® (olaparib) in Patients with Advanced-Stage, BRCA-Mutated Ovarian Cancer – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Myriad Validates Polygenic Score to Predict Breast Cancer Risk in Women of Hispanic Ancestry Who Test Negative for Hereditary Cancer Mutations – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dillard’s, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Strongbridge Biopharma, Myriad Genetics, and Beazer Homes â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.49, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold MYGN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 2.53% more from 71.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 30 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Co Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 48,921 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,364 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 6,011 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP owns 30,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 42,719 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com accumulated 7,483 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Quantbot Techs LP owns 2,844 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gideon Capital Advisors accumulated 10,833 shares.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $25.42 million for 20.15 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.