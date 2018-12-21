Tel-instrument Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) had a decrease of 10.64% in short interest. TIK’s SI was 37,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10.64% from 42,300 shares previously. With 12,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Tel-instrument Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK)’s short sellers to cover TIK’s short positions. The SI to Tel-instrument Electronics Corp’s float is 2.92%. The stock increased 11.56% or $0.3653 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5253. About 538,894 shares traded or 196.26% up from the average. Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) has risen 50.00% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.00% the S&P500.

S&Co Inc increased Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) stake by 16.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. S&Co Inc acquired 22,180 shares as Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE)’s stock declined 31.70%. The S&Co Inc holds 154,880 shares with $4.53M value, up from 132,700 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc Cl A now has $4.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 2.64M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 29.82% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, makes, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.48 million. It operates in two divisions, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a range of airborne navigation and communication equipment.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $70.76 million activity. 13,328 shares valued at $383,180 were sold by Hinson Mike on Friday, August 24. Sheffield Bryan sold $70.38M worth of stock or 2.50M shares. Shares for $302,100 were sold by Roberts Colin. Brokmeyer Ron also bought $60,900 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares. The insider Desai Hemang bought $27,320. $105,499 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) was bought by ALAMEDDINE A R. The insider Windlinger Jerry bought $63,668.