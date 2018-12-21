Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (RIO) by 804.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 33,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,975 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.94M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 3.56 million shares traded or 24.22% up from the average. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto: Arrangements Include Rusal’s 20% Interest in Queensland Alumina; 30/04/2018 – Australia Widens Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former Executives Over Mozambique Debacle; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 16/03/2018 – Nick Ronstein: Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing – sources #Startup LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) – Rio; 17/04/2018 – Japan traders ask Rusal to stop shipping aluminium after U.S. sanctions; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO TOTAL 2017 TAXES, ROYALTIES $5.1B; $3.8B IN AUSTRALIA; 10/05/2018 – Vincent Christ of Rio Tinto Named CEO of Elysis Ventur; 22/03/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors Probe Rio Tinto Over Possible Mongolian Bribes; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS IN 2018 ARE STILL EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 5.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 46,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 835,936 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.02 million, down from 882,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 7.02M shares traded or 29.39% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.32% or 327,492 shares in its portfolio. Amg Natl Financial Bank accumulated 17,352 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Orleans Mgmt Corp La reported 86,096 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% or 23,318 shares. Thompson owns 11,866 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hodges Management has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated invested 0.55% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Amer Ins Tx holds 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 33,400 shares. Hamlin Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.53 million shares. Suncoast Equity Management has 12,635 shares. Ghp Inv reported 8,278 shares stake. Williams Jones Associates Ltd reported 1.75M shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Management reported 0.22% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Atwood & Palmer holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 7,567 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Enterprise Products Partners LP had 74 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) rating on Thursday, October 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $30.0 target. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 2. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 13. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 31 by Vetr. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Friday, September 16. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 27.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $311,546 activity. $261,900 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares were bought by FOWLER W RANDALL. The insider TEAGUE AJ bought 3,390 shares worth $99,929.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 12.31 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Rio Tinto had 59 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 7. The stock has “Sell” rating by Liberium on Thursday, October 29. The rating was upgraded by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, August 5 to “Hold”. As per Thursday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Cowen & Co maintained Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) on Thursday, October 29 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 14 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 27 by Goldman Sachs. Argus Research maintained Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) on Thursday, December 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Wednesday, May 23. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 21 by HSBC.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $167.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 23,189 shares to 6,240 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

