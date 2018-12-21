Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 2.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 5,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,424 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.44M, down from 204,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 981,862 shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc Com (SBH) by 41.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 29,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $776,000, down from 72,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 1.56 million shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 15.94% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS – FULL YEAR REPORTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings: Cutting Staff, Primarily at Its Corporate Headquarters in Denton, Texas; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS; 08/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SAYS SALLY HOLDINGS LLC AND SALLY CAPITAL INC MAY OFFER AND SELL DEBT SECURITIES AND GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expects Full Yr Consolidated Same Store Sales to Decline by 1%; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q EPS 49c; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inventory Was $935M at 1Q End

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sally Beauty Supply (NYSE:SBH) Holds More Risk Than Reward, Jefferies Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” on October 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Know What (Or Who) To Believe – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sally Beauty’s Immense FCF May Be Its Saving Grace – Seeking Alpha” on January 26, 2018. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Sally Beauty Despite Ugly Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Sally Beauty shares down 3% after downgrade on traffic concerns – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 20, 2018.

Analysts await Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 20.45% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SBH’s profit will be $63.80M for 7.92 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.92% EPS growth.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 10.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MMP’s profit will be $262.43M for 12.34 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. MEARS MICHAEL N also sold $2.07 million worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Thursday, September 20. The insider May Douglas J sold $343,467. Selvidge Jeff R sold 5,500 shares worth $377,850.