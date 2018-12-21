Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NGS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.21, from 1.62 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 38 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 27 reduced and sold their stakes in Natural Gas Services Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 11.40 million shares, down from 11.51 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Natural Gas Services Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 22 Increased: 29 New Position: 9.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 11,589 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.15 million shares with $190.95 million value, down from 1.16 million last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $96.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $129.98. About 3.97 million shares traded or 15.89% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. The insider DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923. Kapur Vimal sold $1.59M worth of stock or 9,996 shares. Shares for $4.06M were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna on Wednesday, November 21. PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold $1.94 million worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Honeywell International had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, December 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 23 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, October 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 28. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, August 24. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 22 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) stake by 10,470 shares to 84,505 valued at $3.78M in 2018Q3. It also upped Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 127,147 shares and now owns 1.61 million shares. Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was raised too.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 17.28 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 2.38 million shares. Veritable LP stated it has 33,703 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 510,526 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania reported 20,262 shares stake. Wafra has 1.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 374,815 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Limited accumulated 397,511 shares. Cullinan reported 0.16% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has 1.34M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 92,200 were accumulated by Bp Pcl. Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Wexford Capital LP has 0.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). House Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Advisory Ser Network Limited reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mechanics Bank & Trust Department invested in 26,260 shares.

Analysts await Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NGS’s profit will be $524,688 for 99.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $437,154 activity.

Spitfire Capital Llc holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for 394,497 shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 601,588 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1.35% invested in the company for 283,410 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 81,557 shares.

The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 65,300 shares traded or 60.61% up from the average. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) has declined 25.66% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.66% the S&P500.