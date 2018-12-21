Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 3.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 29,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 774,287 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.87 million, up from 744,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 38,408 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 1.68% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 48.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 9,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,560 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $908,000, down from 18,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.49. About 4.24 million shares traded or 47.93% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 1,665 shares to 40,875 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport Etf (CSJ).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 51.23% or $0.83 from last year’s $1.62 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.16B for 7.60 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.12 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.47% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $28.22 million activity. 16,446 shares were sold by HAY LEWIS III, worth $1.64 million on Tuesday, July 24. The insider Borgmann Kevin S. sold $1.91M. On Tuesday, July 24 Wassmer Michael J sold $227,600 worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 2,276 shares. Another trade for 242,090 shares valued at $24.05M was made by FAIRBANK RICHARD D on Tuesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 250 raised stakes. 403.72 million shares or 1.89% less from 411.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 31,711 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 6,378 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 51,947 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd reported 475 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp owns 21,674 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ims Cap holds 11,404 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savant Ltd Liability Co holds 3,232 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fincl Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 4,800 were accumulated by Intact. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 5,484 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 404,812 shares. 621 were reported by Ancora Advsrs Lc. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Among 36 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF), 24 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corp. had 137 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, January 9. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of COF in report on Tuesday, January 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 27 by Credit Agricole. As per Monday, December 21, the company rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 2. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 27 by Argus Research. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 8 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 13 by Argus Research.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital One: Projecting Third Quarter Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Capital One Q3: NII, NIM increase Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Blockchain and Telemedicine May Challenge Swelling Healthcare Costs in the US as More Companies Adopt New Tech – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One: An Unimpressive Beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc, which manages about $9.45 billion and $188.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ocean Rig Udw Inc by 90,000 shares to 4.09M shares, valued at $141.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

