Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 19.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 63,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 389,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.53 million, up from 325,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 6.72M shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 17.92% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 11/04/2018 – JetBlue March Load Factor Was 89.0%; 09/04/2018 – JetBlue Launches `GreenUp™’ Campaign in Celebration of Earth Month; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – TRAFFIC IN MARCH INCREASED 7.3 PERCENT FROM MARCH 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 3.3 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ENGINE ORDERS ALONE HAVE LIST PRICE MORE THAN $2 BLN; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Rev $1.75B; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP QTRLY REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 11.87 BLN VS 11.40 BLN; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q RASM Up 6.1%; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO COMMENTS ON JETBLUE AT EVENT IN BRAZIL TODAY; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue: Both JetBlue and TWU Will Organize Negotiating Committees

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Marcus Corp (MCS) by 28.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 11,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.37% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 51,439 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16 million, up from 40,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marcus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 159,740 shares traded or 1.88% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 47.99% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $330,100 activity. St George Martin J had sold 3,000 shares worth $58,170. 6,000 shares valued at $115,800 were sold by HNAT JAMES G on Thursday, September 13.

Among 19 analysts covering Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 37% are positive. Jetblue Airways had 64 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, January 30. The company was maintained on Friday, October 28 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, January 26 by Buckingham Research. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 26 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, May 29. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, January 4. Argus Research downgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Friday, January 27 to “Hold” rating. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan downgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Tuesday, October 13 to “Neutral” rating. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, July 29 report.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $746.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,300 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,700 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold JBLU shares while 107 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 261.41 million shares or 1.07% less from 264.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,700 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Management. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 22,669 shares. Kistler invested 0.13% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 109,700 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Masters Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 500,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Olstein Lp reported 389,000 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 19,148 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp stated it has 30.82 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co holds 141,170 shares. Raymond James Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 36,492 shares. 45,300 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 135,219 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 9 investors sold MCS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 4.26% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 1.63 million shares stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al, New York-based fund reported 983,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 26,875 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp invested 0.01% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Geode Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). 49 are held by Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv. Shell Asset Mgmt Com invested in 21,294 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 3.17 million shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.11% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Moreover, Teton Advsrs has 1.34% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 364,112 shares. New York-based Element Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). 28,010 were reported by Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $5.35 million activity. RODRIGUEZ ROLANDO B also sold $423,876 worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $211,619 was sold by MILSTEIN PHILIP L. OLSON BRUCE J sold $132,840 worth of stock or 3,600 shares. On Wednesday, September 5 KISSINGER THOMAS F sold $248,246 worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) or 6,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marcus Corp had 18 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of MCS in report on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 19. The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, October 18. FBR Capital maintained The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) rating on Wednesday, April 25. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $3600 target. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barrington Research with “Outperform” on Friday, July 28. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Friday, July 29. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Monday, July 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, October 4. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 24 by B. Riley & Co.

