Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 8.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 81,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 902,713 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.14M, down from 983,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 3.96 million shares traded or 90.53% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has declined 22.16% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 67.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 9,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.23 million, up from 13,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.59. About 12.68 million shares traded or 35.85% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 9.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CERN’s profit will be $191.11 million for 21.26 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.75% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $78.60 million activity. The insider ILLIG CLIFFORD W sold $14.38 million. $9.93 million worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shares were sold by BURKE ZANE M.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News For Dec 18, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cerner could snag another big VA contract – Kansas City Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CPSI or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Report: Trumpâ€™s â€˜Mar-a-Lago crowdâ€™ got a first crack at Cerner-VA EHR deal – Kansas City Business Journal” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For RSP – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 18,848 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $123.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 75,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 831,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 35 investors sold CERN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 245.84 million shares or 1.33% more from 242.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 257,484 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 50,152 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il holds 12,985 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Japan-based Nomura Asset has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 60,534 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 603 shares. 5,051 were reported by Provise Mngmt. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication owns 15,765 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested 0.74% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Scharf Investments Limited Liability accumulated 902,713 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc holds 83,338 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp holds 108,062 shares. S&Co owns 52,184 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Cerner Corporation had 129 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 23 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Thursday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, June 23. On Friday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, July 9 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Monday, November 7 to “Underperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 29. The company was maintained on Friday, August 11 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 49,706 shares. Stillwater Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.97% or 103,487 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,112 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 5.76M shares. Lbmc Invest Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 1,935 shares. F&V Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,787 shares. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). West Chester Cap Advsr stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New England Private Wealth owns 0.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,882 shares. 158,497 are owned by Asset Management. Baillie Gifford & invested in 0.03% or 221,877 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt stated it has 3.55% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Dallas has 27,607 shares. Tt International stated it has 0.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc accumulated 16,976 shares or 1.58% of the stock.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JNJ Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Indian drug inspectors seize J&J baby powder – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomberg: J&J willing to pay $400M-plus in hip device cases – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. On Thursday, December 13 Kapusta Ronald A sold $536,638 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,643 shares. The insider PEREZ WILLIAM D bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910. 30,943 shares valued at $4.41M were sold by Sneed Michael E on Friday, November 23. On Friday, December 14 MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 748 shares. Gorsky Alex also sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 16.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 24 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Sell” rating by Standpoint Research on Friday, May 20. BTIG Research maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, January 23 with “Sell” rating. On Wednesday, April 6 the stock rating was initiated by Societe Generale with “Hold”. Leerink Swann maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Atlantic Securities downgraded the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, July 21 to “Sell” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, October 17 with “Buy” rating.