Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 15.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc analyzed 564,540 shares as the company's stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $157.13M, down from 3.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 5.56 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 14.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc analyzed 9,189 shares as the company's stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,730 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.23 million, down from 62,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 2.53 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 2.35M shares to 21.15M shares, valued at $83.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 144,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 727,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 221,204 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Solaris Asset Mngmt holds 677 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 21,355 were accumulated by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management owns 5,534 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guyasuta Invest Advsrs has 0.12% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Live Your Vision Lc holds 0.01% or 409 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 0.04% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.24% or 185,029 shares. Kwmg Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Beech Hill Advisors holds 6,750 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Montecito Financial Bank Trust owns 25,096 shares. United Cap Advisers Llc accumulated 330,930 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Patten Gp, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,239 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 498 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $20.77 million activity. $3.62 million worth of stock was sold by KELLY JANET LANGFORD on Wednesday, August 22. Wallette Don E Jr. sold $4.27M worth of stock. The insider Schwarz Glenda Mae sold 18,882 shares worth $1.34 million.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 11.33 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 34,708 shares to 808,030 shares, valued at $69.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) by 162,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)