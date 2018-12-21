Among 3 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mid-America Apartment had 3 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. See Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) latest ratings:

Scharf Investments Llc increased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 10.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc acquired 75,957 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock declined 18.42%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 831,104 shares with $94.15M value, up from 755,147 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $9.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 1.46 million shares traded or 15.89% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has declined 12.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $97.2. About 1.11 million shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has declined 0.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Net $49M; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Compensation Committee; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 26/04/2018 – Lowder Remains Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.47 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 39.32 P/E ratio. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities.

Since August 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $666,994 activity. STOCKERT DAVID P had sold 1,617 shares worth $164,271 on Monday, August 6. FRENCH RUSSELL R had sold 4,993 shares worth $502,723.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $739,033 activity. Shares for $102,680 were bought by Maier Henry J on Friday, October 26. 729 shares were sold by Grafton Suzanne M, worth $87,323. Shares for $635,465 were sold by Upchurch Michael W. Cordova Lu M also sold $118,925 worth of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Tuesday, August 28.

Among 10 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, July 23. Morgan Stanley maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Monday, July 23. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $108 target. Seaport Global upgraded Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Monday, October 22 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Friday, November 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, September 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 15 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Tuesday, October 9. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $112 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 29 by Cowen & Co. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 18 to “Neutral”.

