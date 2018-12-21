Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) stake by 2.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS)’s stock declined 44.41%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 670,000 shares with $11.06 million value, down from 690,000 last quarter. Coherus Biosciences Inc now has $588.42 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.98% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 1.56M shares traded or 103.37% up from the average. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has risen 17.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE CASH USE IN OPERATIONS OF APPROXIMATELY $30 – $35 MLN PER QUARTER IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Names Samuel Nussbaum to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Canadian National Railway (CNI) stake by 2.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 29,009 shares as Canadian National Railway (CNI)’s stock declined 9.28%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 1.11M shares with $99.33M value, down from 1.14 million last quarter. Canadian National Railway now has $52.48B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.18 million shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has declined 1.95% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM

Among 6 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 9 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $92 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 25. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 25 by Citigroup. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 3 report. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 24. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 25. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 9 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CNI’s profit will be $814.69 million for 16.10 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.61% negative EPS growth.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Encompass Health Corp stake by 226,500 shares to 676,500 valued at $52.73M in 2018Q3. It also upped Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) stake by 67,500 shares and now owns 1.63 million shares. Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) was raised too.

