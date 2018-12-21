Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 46.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 10,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93M, up from 21,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 7.90 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 177.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 3,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,442 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $818,000, up from 1,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $145.88. About 877,922 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL

Reliance Trust, which manages about $643.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,081 shares to 80,615 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,591 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades to Mull Over Thanksgiving – Investorplace.com” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere & Company: High-Quality Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “DE Earnings: Deere Stock Rises Despite Weaker-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin and digital assets are here to stay, says NYSE chairman, despite bear market – CNBC” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 52,673 shares stake. Trust Company Of Vermont has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lincoln holds 0.26% or 3,555 shares in its portfolio. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 1.35 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 1.11 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Girard Prtn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,650 shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,900 shares. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 2,138 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 407,535 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Blue Chip Prtn invested in 0.09% or 2,555 shares. Natixis has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Among 31 analysts covering Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Deere & Company had 141 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $85 target in Monday, August 24 report. UBS downgraded the shares of DE in report on Friday, July 29 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Monday, January 4 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, June 1 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 2. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 31 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, November 19 with “Sell”. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, August 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.69 million activity.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, October 20. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 25 by Oppenheimer. Citigroup maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 20 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, February 26 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by KLR Group on Monday, December 14. Cowen & Co maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, July 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 4 by Jefferies.

Glenview State Bank Trust, which manages about $229.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 3,050 shares to 41,070 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,308 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Has Schlumberger Peaked? – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Schlumberger subsidiary closing offices in South Texas, cutting 188 jobs – Houston Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes, a GE Company vs. Schlumberger Limited – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Encana, Schlumberger Drop into Fridayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights G1 THERAPEUTICS, Schlumberger, Adient, Camping World, Nutanix, and CNH Industrial NV â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. 60,000 shares valued at $3.40 million were sold by AYAT SIMON on Monday, September 24.