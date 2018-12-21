Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.93, from 1.9 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 58 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 60 cut down and sold positions in Vocera Communications Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 31.40 million shares, up from 30.96 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Vocera Communications Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 41 Increased: 34 New Position: 24.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 1.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,750 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 251,445 shares with $42.80M value, down from 254,195 last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $87.71B valuation. The stock decreased 4.12% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $137.59. About 3.90 million shares traded or 56.86% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Invest Management Incorporated owns 0.31% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2.72M shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 7,198 shares. Moreover, Next Financial Group Inc has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 5,993 were accumulated by Dsc L P. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability invested in 0.2% or 12,380 shares. 16,679 are owned by Qs Limited Liability. Fincl Corporation holds 0.21% or 2,378 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.73% or 11,136 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability reported 21,228 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha holds 0.66% or 69,095 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 16,500 shares stake. 306 are owned by Earnest Prns Ltd. Zacks Inv reported 76,668 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co invested in 431 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ser Automobile Association invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Among 6 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Accenture had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 29 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Monday, September 24 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, September 28 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, June 29 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, June 29 with “Overweight”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 25 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $5.11 million activity.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices.

