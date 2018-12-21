Seabridge Investment Advisors Cut Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake By $584,412; 5 Analysts Bullish Marathon Oil (MRO)

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) stake by 7.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,713 shares as Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC)’s stock declined 17.38%. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 62,358 shares with $7.75 million value, down from 67,071 last quarter. Howard Hughes Corporation now has $4.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $92.93. About 341,560 shares traded or 57.85% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 16.92% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Marathon Oil had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Evercore. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy” on Friday, October 19. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Sunday, November 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $2000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $25 target in Friday, October 12 report. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Monday, October 15. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MRO in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Overweight” rating. PiperJaffray reinitiated Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Friday, September 28 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MRO in report on Wednesday, September 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 34.93 million shares or 0.61% more from 34.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ami Invest Management invested in 0.91% or 14,070 shares. Roundview Ltd Llc reported 26,292 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). The New York-based Karpas Strategies Llc has invested 0.61% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 17,904 are owned by First Trust Advsrs L P. Zuckerman Inv Grp Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,775 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Lp has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 2,492 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 53,315 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cardinal Management Ltd Liability Ct stated it has 387,130 shares. Independent Investors holds 1.7% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 38,870 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 4,000 shares.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $100.50 million activity. Shares for $5.47 million were bought by Weinreb David. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. also sold $98.41 million worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) shares. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Furber Jeffrey D. bought $109,880. Treacy Simon Joseph also bought $199,320 worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) on Monday, December 17. MODEL ALLEN J also bought $108,980 worth of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) shares. Herlitz Grant had bought 4,570 shares worth $499,912 on Friday, November 9.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased Ishares Short (CSJ) stake by 21,060 shares to 43,310 valued at $2.25M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Broad Usd Inv Gr Corp (CRED) stake by 26,115 shares and now owns 52,430 shares. Broadcom Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 13.28% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.28 per share. HHC’s profit will be $47.77M for 20.93 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Upstream energy co. to move HQ to former CB&I campus in The Woodlands – Houston Business Journal” on December 19, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Itâ€™s official: McDermott leases entire Houston building for new HQ – Houston Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Take two: Dine-in cinema to anchor Woodlands development after canceling plans for Cypress location – Houston Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “The Howard Hughes Corp. opens Victoria Ward Park in Honolulu with an immersive light show by Symmetry Labs (Slideshow) – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Nike to open in Columbia, Maryland – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Howard Hughes had 3 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of HHC in report on Monday, August 13 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Oil Prices: Is the Bear-Market Mauling Finally Over? – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Fool.com published: “5 Oil Stocks That Aren’t Afraid of Sub-$50 Oil – The Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abbott Labs, Albermarle, Boston Scientific, BP, Embraer, Intuit, Marathon Oil, Norfolk Southern and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Executives Have Very Different Views on This Hot Topic – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.43 million activity. Shares for $2.43 million were sold by Little Thomas Mitchell on Friday, September 14.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 20.45 million shares traded or 47.10% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 42 investors sold Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 190 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 646.46 million shares or 1.73% less from 657.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 69,722 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors accumulated 528 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 1.84M shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Davenport And Limited Liability invested in 8,832 shares or 0% of the stock. Ww Asset Management reported 0.07% stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 456,420 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern reported 0.06% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.06% or 124,502 shares. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 9.81M shares. Covington Management holds 0.01% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.02% or 83,632 shares.