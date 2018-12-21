Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 16.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 13,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 91,096 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.97 million, up from 77,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $254.8. About 374,005 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 64.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,250 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.74M, up from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 7.88 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Work to Finance All-Cash Offer, Make Key Regulatory Filings Is Well Advanced; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $33.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 168,609 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $168.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Preferred Stock Etf (PFF) by 3.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98M shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Tuesday, November 7 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, April 26 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 9 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 17 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Wednesday, October 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 18. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, January 8.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, November 11, the company rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 18 by Instinet. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, June 26 with “Buy”. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 29 by Macquarie Research. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 19 report. Scotia Capital maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, May 16 the stock rating was initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $390.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 28,382 shares to 53,195 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley (NYSE:HOG) by 87,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,162 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2.