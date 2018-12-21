Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK) by 25.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 221,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 630,570 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.48M, down from 851,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 134,369 shares traded. Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) has risen 15.21% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH SEES 2Q REV. $250.0M TO $265M, EST. $257.7M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – HAS RECEIVED ORDERS TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN FROM TAIPEI-BASED CAREER TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 16/05/2018 – Orbotech and the Institute of Microelectronics (IME) to Develop Advanced Packaging Solutions in Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging J; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL ALL TRADES IN ORBOTECH AT OR BELOW $61.75

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 6.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 6,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.55% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 105,012 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.43 million, up from 98,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.23. About 530,565 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 15.39% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England

Among 10 analysts covering Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Analysts await Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.82 per share. ORBK’s profit will be $38.86M for 17.19 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Orbotech Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 32,900 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $13.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lgi Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 140,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,600 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $637.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 617,683 shares to 182,905 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 38,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,368 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Among 23 analysts covering Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive.

