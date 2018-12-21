Security National Trust Co Has Decreased At&T (T) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Air Lease (AL)

Security National Trust Co decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 13.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Security National Trust Co sold 17,580 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Security National Trust Co holds 109,872 shares with $3.69 million value, down from 127,452 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $210.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 18.29 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime

Among 3 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Top Pick” rating and $93 target in Friday, August 10 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. See Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) latest ratings:

14/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $47 New Target: $45 Maintain

15/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49 New Target: $50 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Top Pick New Rating: Top Pick Old Target: $91 New Target: $93 Maintain

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines in Asia, the Pacific Rim, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and North America. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. The firm also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. It has a 4.08 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Air Lease Corporation shares while 86 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 88.88 million shares or 2.10% more from 87.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Calamos Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 718,853 shares. Horizon Kinetics Ltd owns 8,887 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt L P has 0.1% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability Co has 42,198 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 286,010 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 10,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 430 shares. Selz Ltd Liability stated it has 10.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 855 shares. Sei holds 4,952 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 157,747 shares. Bb&T reported 0.02% stake. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 528 shares. Cipher Capital L P stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Tuesday, December 11 UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F bought $71,540 worth of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $462,236 was made by Baer Marc H on Tuesday, August 21. Shares for $281,421 were sold by Poerschke John D on Monday, August 27. Levy Grant A sold 15,000 shares worth $676,973.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 263,301 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 19.59% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Ltd Partnership has 1.54% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.94M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lucas Management has 88,346 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 0.44% or 4.55M shares. Moreover, Selz Cap Lc has 4.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 570,000 shares. Hodges Cap Management has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com accumulated 62,838 shares. Aldebaran reported 93,210 shares. 3.56M are owned by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc holds 13,438 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 41,531 shares. Rench Wealth Management reported 162,657 shares. Moreover, Mondrian Invest Prtn Limited has 0.85% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 806,632 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc holds 0.23% or 36,055 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Monday, December 3. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, June 27 report. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, December 3 to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Friday, July 13 to “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of T in report on Tuesday, September 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 22 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Thursday, October 25. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $35 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson given on Monday, November 26.