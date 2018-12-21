Selkirk Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Adr (BABA) by 70.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.01M, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $136.35. About 5.92 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 12.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 25,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,228 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.76 million, down from 208,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $83.6. About 1.24 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, August 22 to “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16100 target in Sunday, June 11 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was reinitiated by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, December 13. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, November 3 with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Monday, January 15 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 21 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $250 target in Thursday, June 14 report. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, October 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $220 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 19 by M Partners.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba Group: Valuation Update, Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Stock Is A Sleeping Dragon, Business Is A Monster – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Win-Win Option – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Stop Worrying And Love The BABA – Seeking Alpha” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Opportunity In Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2018.

Selkirk Management Llc, which manages about $168.83M and $196.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 62,000 shares to 323,000 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 82.24% or $0.88 from last year’s $1.07 per share. PSX’s profit will be $899.19 million for 10.72 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.10 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.10% negative EPS growth.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guyasuta Invest holds 0.06% or 5,085 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 17,071 shares. Check Mngmt Incorporated Ca holds 2,453 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 49,499 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap has 0.24% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Canal Insurance Company reported 32,500 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment Com invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt owns 2,654 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 778,738 are owned by Principal Financial Gru. Adirondack Trust Co invested in 0.41% or 5,341 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd, New York-based fund reported 3,489 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 10,011 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 656,428 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Clark Management Grp Inc Inc has 5,247 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock Continues to Focus on Capturing This $800 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Oil Stocks to Buy Even If Oil Prices Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66: Reloading The Growth Pipeline In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Buffett Dividend Stock On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Petroleum Refiners Are Oversold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 178,446 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $172.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 19,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Among 22 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Phillips 66 had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of PSX in report on Tuesday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $132 target in Monday, June 4 report. Cowen & Co initiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, March 28 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, December 4 report. On Tuesday, November 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, January 26. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 6.