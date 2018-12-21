Selway Asset Management Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding; Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Shorts Raised By 307.02%

Selway Asset Management decreased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 7.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Selway Asset Management sold 3,591 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Selway Asset Management holds 43,254 shares with $9.76M value, down from 46,845 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $746.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $157.34. About 12.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners

Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SYPR) had an increase of 307.02% in short interest. SYPR’s SI was 23,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 307.02% from 5,700 shares previously. With 25,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s short sellers to cover SYPR’s short positions. The SI to Sypris Solutions Inc’s float is 0.23%. It closed at $1.07 lastly. It is down 29.94% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SYPR News: 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions Raises FY View To Rev $90M-$96M; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions Sees FY18 Rev $90M-$96M; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – EXPECT TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC SYPR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 13 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions 1Q Rev $19.9M; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions 4Q Rev $21.5M; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 Sypris Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 6c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.29 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 2 investors sold Sypris Solutions, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.32 million shares or 7.58% less from 2.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Int Group Llp invested 0% in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR). Blackrock owns 75,947 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) for 33,333 shares. 25,892 were accumulated by Northern. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR). Bancorp Of Mellon has 16,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund L P reported 683,453 shares stake. Bridgeway Incorporated accumulated 46,404 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 0% invested in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) for 100 shares. Aegis Financial Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) for 157,742 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1,900 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 49,748 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc reported 628,330 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 30 shares. Weber Alan W invested in 0.16% or 314,056 shares.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $22.92 million. It operates through two divisions, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. It currently has negative earnings. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Nomura. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 2 report. Nomura maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, August 31 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 5 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 29 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Rosenblatt. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, November 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, December 4.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.54% or 20,208 shares in its portfolio. 23.52M were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Rbo & Limited Liability accumulated 3.1% or 57,459 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc holds 14,402 shares. Lumbard Kellner Ltd holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,298 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management invested in 3.6% or 484,715 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust invested in 68,404 shares. Intact Invest, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Principal Financial Grp owns 9.26M shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goelzer Invest Mgmt has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stifel owns 3.74 million shares. Scotia invested in 2.33% or 816,551 shares. 20,323 are owned by Adirondack Tru. 513,746 are held by Pinebridge Ltd Partnership.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $2.98 million worth of stock was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9. 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.