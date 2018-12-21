Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 32.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 5,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67 million, up from 17,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $113.06. About 2.11 million shares traded or 7.10% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 102.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 7,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,598 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $759,000, up from 7,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 1.08M shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 3.67% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $28.71 million activity. On Monday, August 20 the insider Graziosi David S. sold $242,622. Scroggins Eric C. sold $242,082 worth of stock.

Among 23 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN), 10 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings had 85 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ALSN in report on Tuesday, July 11 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 2. As per Tuesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Friday, February 16 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Friday, April 28 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 1. The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ALSN shares while 111 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 122.71 million shares or 5.24% less from 129.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 45,750 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 0.28% or 375,486 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.06% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Sun Life Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Dana Investment owns 365,115 shares. Northern owns 647,122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.03% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Federated Inc Pa accumulated 943,031 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) stated it has 2,954 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 6,079 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 54,134 shares. 10,600 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited.

Rdl Financial Inc, which manages about $261.73 million and $153.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWN) by 15,192 shares to 37,143 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 27,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,882 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $457.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,419 shares to 3,913 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 9,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,619 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Magellan Asset Limited holds 0.62% or 1.66 million shares. Signaturefd accumulated 1,593 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cetera Advsrs Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Amp Cap owns 988,498 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. 53,591 are held by Natixis L P. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.06% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Madison Invest Holdg holds 206,420 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 1,026 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 874,064 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 5,883 shares. Ls Investment Advisors stated it has 10,132 shares. The New York-based M&R Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Fincl Counselors invested in 0.01% or 2,380 shares.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.76 million activity. On Friday, November 30 HOUSEHOLDER JOSEPH A sold $1.34 million worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 11,600 shares. $3.20M worth of stock was sold by REED DEBRA L on Friday, November 9. $554,906 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was sold by MIHALIK TREVOR I on Friday, November 9.

Among 11 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Sempra Energy had 37 analyst reports since September 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $105 target in Monday, June 4 report. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, August 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 12. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Sunday, April 22. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 8.