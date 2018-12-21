Sfe Investment Counsel increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 580.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sfe Investment Counsel acquired 7,094 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Sfe Investment Counsel holds 8,317 shares with $1.37M value, up from 1,223 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $377.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $131.32. About 7.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BLACKROCK’S BIGGEST STOCK-PICKING FUND INCREASED FACEBOOK FB.O HOLDINGS IN MARCH; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Irks EU Lawmakers After Dodging Facebook Questions; 19/03/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATOR RON WYDEN SENDS LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG FOLLOWING REPORTS OF INAPPROPRIATE DATA USE BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 17/04/2018 – Facebook Opens Up Its Data — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX after Musk quits platform over data scandal; 06/03/2018 – Facebook eyes change of tune with music videos; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh scrutiny in Asia over massive data leak; 24/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Europe’s New Privacy Rule, in Unexpected Twist, Helps Facebook, Google; 27/03/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 07/04/2018 – It comes after reports that AggregateIQ may have improperly had access to the personal data of Facebook users

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 7,660 shares to 111,776 valued at $8.05M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 2,215 shares and now owns 23,377 shares. Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.34% or 47,020 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 606,896 shares. 45,556 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund. Kenmare Cap Limited Liability holds 14.27% or 63,302 shares. Eaton Vance has 4.71M shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 28.36 million shares. Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 119,539 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 9.98M shares. Ascend Ltd Llc invested in 0.43% or 52,084 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 495,137 shares. 16,265 were reported by Paragon Cap Limited. Capital Investors holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 30.54M shares. 1.55M were reported by Proshare Advsr Ltd Company. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,040 shares. Cypress Gp reported 2,281 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. $146,055 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold 38,037 shares worth $6.87M. On Wednesday, October 10 Sandberg Sheryl sold $8.52M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. Shares for $150.17 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Monday, July 16. 10,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $2.00M were sold by Wehner David M.. Cox Christopher K also sold $2.06 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, July 2. Another trade for 2,112 shares valued at $294,835 was sold by Taylor Susan J.S..

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, September 4. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Hold” on Tuesday, June 26. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, July 26. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, October 8.