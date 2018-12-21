Shaker Investments Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 42.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc acquired 900 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.08%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 3,000 shares with $1.72 million value, up from 2,100 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $51.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $453.14. About 311,809 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) had an increase of 13.44% in short interest. SYRS’s SI was 1.74 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 13.44% from 1.53 million shares previously. With 110,000 avg volume, 16 days are for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s short sellers to cover SYRS’s short positions. The SI to Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 7.1%. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 64,956 shares traded. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has declined 37.17% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SYRS News: 16/04/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals: On Track to Report Data From Dose Escalation Portion of Phase 1 Trial in 4Q of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Casdin Capital LLC Exits Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals; 23/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 16/04/2018 – Syros Announces New Preclinical Data on SY-1365 Showing Potent Anti-Tumor Activity in Multiple Models of Heavily Pretreated Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals Expects to Open Expansion Cohorts in Phase 1 Trial in Mid-2018; 12/03/2018 – SYROS NAMES JOSEPH J. FERRA AS CFO; 14/03/2018 – Syros to Present New Preclinical Data on SY-1365 in Ovarian Cancer at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 16/04/2018 – Syros Announces New Preclinical Data on SY-1365 Showing Potent Anti-Tumor Activity in Multiple Models of Heavily Pretreated; 12/03/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $15.3M

More notable recent Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Gartner, CONVERGEONE HLD, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Akers Biosciences, Edge Therapeutics, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Syros Announces Promising Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Trial of SY-1425 in Genomically Defined AML and MDS Patients at ASH Annual Meeting – Business Wire” published on December 02, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Presents Promising Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Trial of SY-1425 in Genomically Defined AML and MDS Patients – StreetInsider.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XLRN On Watch, BPMC Makes An Imprint, Osteoporosis Drug Evenity Faces FDA Panel – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Week Ahead In Biotech: ASH Presentations Pick Up Pace, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, IPOs (Dec. 2-8) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company has market cap of $213.03 million. The Company’s lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal London Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 53,745 shares. 11,750 are held by Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.43% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 6.60 million shares. Retail Bank Of The West invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mitsubishi Ufj Commerce reported 2,600 shares stake. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 92,744 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Whittier Communications invested in 0.06% or 3,077 shares. Janney Capital Management Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 7,220 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 403 shares. 151,331 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc reported 39,860 shares stake. Riverpark Advsr invested 1.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 10 shares. Paradigm Capital holds 0.14% or 3,000 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 sales for $59.70 million activity. The insider Samath Jamie sold $431,319. $16.28 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Rosa David J.. $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Wednesday, October 31. RUBASH MARK J also sold $81,549 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares. The insider SMITH LONNIE M sold $121,509. Friedman Michael A sold $1.12 million worth of stock or 2,070 shares. 2,090 shares were sold by Brogna Salvatore, worth $1.13 million on Monday, December 3.

Among 10 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 29. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $600 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Wednesday, September 12 with “Outperform” rating. PiperJaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Friday, July 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $600 target. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy” on Friday, October 19.