Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 54.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 434,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 367,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.71M, down from 802,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 756,190 shares traded or 93.55% up from the average. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 48.19% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mar (MAR) by 38.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 13,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,595 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.85 million, down from 35,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mar for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 3.91 million shares traded or 60.54% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MAR.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41/SHR; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $627.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 40,250 shares to 282,814 shares, valued at $30.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sendgrid Inc by 486,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 16 investors sold EPAY shares while 88 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.64% less from 39.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Financial has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 5,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 502,473 shares. Sei Invests Co invested in 0.08% or 314,349 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 7,135 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 4.08 million shares. Nomura stated it has 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.12% or 409,424 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 410,500 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Inc has 357,379 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Llc has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 978 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 5.53M shares. The Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 insider sales for $6.72 million activity. Booth Richard Douglas had sold 5,700 shares worth $374,180. $127,000 worth of stock was sold by D’Amato Ken on Thursday, August 23. Another trade for 5,198 shares valued at $311,629 was sold by Kelly John Francis. The insider LEATHE JEFFREY C sold 5,000 shares worth $316,250. 15,024 shares were sold by EBERLE ROBERT A, worth $759,317. Shares for $97,988 were sold by GRAY JENNIFER M on Wednesday, August 29.

Among 11 analysts covering Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Bottomline Technologies had 31 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 2. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Friday, February 2. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, October 30. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 10 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, February 2. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 26 by Needham. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 11 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviva Pcl stated it has 139,589 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 13.29 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 4,548 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). First Interstate National Bank has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Peapack Gladstone has 4,310 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.08% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 822,872 shares. Castleark Mgmt owns 1,930 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 54,108 are held by First American Bancorp. Campbell & Adviser Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,663 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 225 shares. Kopp Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has 1.09% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 9,775 shares. Huntington Natl Bank owns 190,622 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 31,865 are held by Hartford Invest Mngmt Company.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.58 million for 18.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Marriott International had 79 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, November 9, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 7 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, February 13. On Wednesday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, August 8. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Friday, February 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Friday, December 8 with “Buy” rating.