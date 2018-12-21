Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 8 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,445 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $285.92 million, up from 2,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 9.39 million shares traded or 11.72% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 54.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 434,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 367,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.71M, down from 802,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 371,703 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 48.19% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $6.72 million activity. EBERLE ROBERT A had sold 26,903 shares worth $1.69 million on Wednesday, August 22. 5,000 Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) shares with value of $316,250 were sold by LEATHE JEFFREY C. $322,475 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) was sold by MULLEN JOSEPH L. $97,988 worth of stock was sold by GRAY JENNIFER M on Wednesday, August 29. On Wednesday, September 5 Booth Richard Douglas sold $374,180 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 5,700 shares. On Monday, November 5 the insider DELUCA NORMAN J sold $484,337.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold EPAY shares while 88 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.64% less from 39.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 410,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 26,800 shares. Artisan Lp stated it has 79,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caxton Assocs LP has 0.05% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 9,105 shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 8,300 shares. Barclays Public Llc invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Virginia-based Thompson Davis & has invested 0.14% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 41 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv. 9,846 were reported by Services Automobile Association. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 72,800 shares. 70,500 are owned by Swiss Comml Bank. D E Shaw Co owns 39,177 shares. M&T Fincl Bank has 2,962 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bank De reported 4,308 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $627.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 105,500 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $249.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 182,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hudbay Minerals Completes Acquisition of Mason Resources – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet Partners Banco de to Offer Payment Network Solution – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Kraken Completes Successful Sea Tests of KATFISH with Elbit Systems – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/15/2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Plans to Pursue Bitcoin Futures Despite Plunging Prices, Sources Say – Bloomberg” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Bottomline Technologies had 31 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) on Friday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James upgraded the shares of EPAY in report on Monday, July 17 to “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25 target in Friday, August 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, May 4 by Needham. On Tuesday, August 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by William Blair on Friday, April 29 to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 12 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Needham maintained the shares of EPAY in report on Friday, August 26 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) on Monday, September 11 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Should Investors Buy Disney’s Hot Streak? (NYSE:DIS) – Benzinga” on July 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America’s 6 Takeaways From Disney’s Q3 (NYSE:DIS) – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “The No. 1 Reason Disney Stock Is Still Attractive – Investorplace.com” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney forced into Sky takeover offer – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 34,020 shares. Private Wealth Advsr stated it has 26,623 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 0% or 306,678 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Advsrs Lc reported 15,273 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability holds 1.19% or 290,188 shares. Masters Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 100,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 13,996 were accumulated by Martin Tn. 405,055 are owned by Van Eck Assocs Corporation. Suffolk Mngmt Lc holds 2,724 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hays Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% stake. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 148,476 shares. Hoplite Cap LP stated it has 3.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Bremer Tru Association has 0.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,332 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp reported 1.15% stake.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, January 3 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 1 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 25 by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, August 11. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $120 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, September 11. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 15. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, May 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, January 31 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, August 10 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, November 27.