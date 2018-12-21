Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 30.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 282,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 643,176 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.66 million, down from 925,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.09% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 6.20M shares traded or 107.68% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 23.06% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.06% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark(TM) DataFrames; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 05/03/2018 APACHE NAMES DAVID PURSELL AS SVP, PLANNING, ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019; 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 28.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 8,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,275 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.21M, up from 28,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 24.54 million shares traded or 104.72% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. On Thursday, September 6 the insider MARKS MICHAEL E bought $482,480.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.61% or 220,084 shares. 7,417 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 13,950 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Kempner Capital Mgmt stated it has 3.77% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hartline Invest Corp has 5,274 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass owns 115,784 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil holds 0.57% or 16,000 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.4% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Clal Ins Enter Limited holds 17,500 shares. Connable Office Inc reported 35,130 shares stake. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gradient Invests Lc holds 0.44% or 142,287 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 33,195 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 4,824 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $547,330 activity. 2,400 shares valued at $105,018 were sold by CHRISTMANN JOHN J on Monday, August 27. Ricotta Dominic had sold 3,480 shares worth $152,149 on Monday, August 27.

Among 34 analysts covering Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), 11 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 129,875 shares to 722,654 shares, valued at $35.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 6,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

