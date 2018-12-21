Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 32.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 36,955 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61M, up from 27,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 5.56M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Weyerhauser (WY) by 186.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 12,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,848 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $640,000, up from 6,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Weyerhauser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 11.02M shares traded or 109.33% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 27.88% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Among 14 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q2.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. Greene Kimberly S – sold 15,000 shares worth $705,450. 16,371 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $776,025 were sold by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C. Lantrip Mark sold 9,000 shares worth $428,207.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2.

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive.