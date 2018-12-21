Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 19.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 29,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,809 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.27 million, down from 155,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 1.15 million shares traded or 26.83% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams

First Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 19.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Pacific Advisors Llc sold 727,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.34% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3.09M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $475.35M, down from 3.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $145.77. About 1.24M shares traded or 22.05% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 13.92% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, down 8.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.35 per share. AON’s profit will be $515.41M for 17.03 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.36% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Aon Corporation (NYSE:AON), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Aon Corporation had 59 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 16 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 27. The stock has “” rating by Janney Capital on Monday, August 3. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 25. On Monday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of AON in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $167 target in Wednesday, November 14 report. Sandler O’Neill downgraded the shares of AON in report on Monday, October 30 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, October 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 12 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Stocks Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” on December 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Exclusive: Blackstone plans IPO of US benefits manager Alight – sources – StreetInsider.com” published on December 05, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “United States wildfire costs to exceed $10bn for second year running, according to Aon catastrophe report – PRNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “AON plc: Aon comments on the CMA’s final report on the Investment Consultants Market Investigation – The Wall Street Transcript” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aon and Nortonâ„¢ LifeLockâ„¢ Develop Solution to Help High-Net-Worth Individuals Defend Assets Against Cyber Criminals – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

First Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.26B and $13.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 15,795 shares to 56,969 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Wt by 36,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 22,403 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. First Midwest National Bank Division stated it has 4,195 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 1,542 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Marsico Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.5% or 162,711 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus accumulated 5,827 shares. 30 are held by Adirondack Tru. Clinton Group owns 6,204 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc holds 0.12% or 1,485 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 3,507 shares. Bridges Inv Management invested in 0.56% or 24,811 shares. Scharf Invests Lc has invested 4.5% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ftb Advisors stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Archford Strategies Limited Company has 0.22% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,344 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 7,949 shares.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Next Stop Is Up For Sherwin-Williams – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ask Sherwin Williams – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy Over $200 – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2018. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citi’s Chemicals And Agriculture Pair Trade: Buy Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), Hold Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) – Benzinga” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams: Buy For Great Total Return And Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sherwin-Williams Company had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, February 12. On Wednesday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, December 22. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, October 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northcoast given on Wednesday, July 22. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $410 target in Wednesday, October 4 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39000 target in Monday, August 14 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 10 report.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,491 shares to 152,042 shares, valued at $31.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 11,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,790 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 40.34% or $1.19 from last year’s $2.95 per share. SHW’s profit will be $385.61M for 22.91 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.68 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.11% negative EPS growth.