SibCoin (SIB) plunges -1.12% on December 20-21

It was bad day for SibCoin (SIB), as it declined by $-0.000779818899999993 or -1.12%, touching $0.0687471925. Top Crypto Analysts believe that SibCoin (SIB) is looking for the $0.07562191175 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.144274136276757. The highest price was $0.0717433388 and lowest of $0.067721115 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0695270114. It last traded at Upbit exchange.

For a month, SibCoin (SIB) tokens went up 1.76% from $0.06756 for coin. For 100 days SIB is down -60.19% from $0.1727. It traded at $0.6701 200 days ago. SibCoin (SIB) has 17.24 million coins mined with the market cap $1.19 million. It has 24.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 09/05/2015. The Crypto SIB has PoW proof type and operates under X11GOST algorithm.

SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions.

