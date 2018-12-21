Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 2,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,573 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.39M, up from 38,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.35M shares traded or 139.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 2.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 5,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.28 million, down from 201,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 500,104 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.48% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.52 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $41.05M for 33.01 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $4.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 283,994 shares to 567,422 shares, valued at $19.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 207,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $804.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,290 shares to 81,034 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

