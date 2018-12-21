Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 5.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,830 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 13.51%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 320,326 shares with $23.46 million value, down from 338,156 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $32.13B valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.82. About 4.48 million shares traded or 51.92% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M

Cyrusone Inc (CONE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.09, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 167 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 108 reduced and sold their equity positions in Cyrusone Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 102.88 million shares, up from 91.21 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cyrusone Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 85 Increased: 112 New Position: 55.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 2.56% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. for 2.97 million shares. Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owns 263,905 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Act Ii Management Lp has 2.44% invested in the company for 55,000 shares. The California-based Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 11.18 million shares.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CONE’s profit will be $87.48M for 16.52 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $5.78 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It has a 49.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. SYY’s profit will be $389.84 million for 20.61 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.58% negative EPS growth.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 4,335 shares to 134,213 valued at $14.86 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 4,791 shares and now owns 48,270 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $1.24 billion activity. Frank Joshua D. sold $209.38 million worth of stock. 5,000 Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares with value of $343,100 were sold by TILGHMAN RICHARD G. 9,147 Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares with value of $675,232 were sold by Todd Brian R. 2.79 million shares valued at $209.38 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, September 5. On Friday, June 29 Grade Joel T. sold $1.19 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 17,438 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sysco had 11 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, November 6. Argus Research maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Thursday, August 16. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $86 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Pivotal Research downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, August 10 report. Citigroup maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, November 13. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $74 target. On Tuesday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tompkins Financial has 1,876 shares. Moreover, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 2,961 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Inc has 12,235 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Product Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,315 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Merchants owns 0.3% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 24,567 shares. 30,246 are held by Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc invested in 1.96% or 27,455 shares. Davis R M reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Contravisory Inv Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 241 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 11,765 shares. Wms Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, New Hampshire-based fund reported 8,040 shares. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Management reported 19,159 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.