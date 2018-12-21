Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 17.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 29,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,823 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.22 million, up from 164,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 565,724 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 53.82% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,794 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.22 million, down from 126,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $182.71. About 6.56 million shares traded or 36.30% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $336.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 73,507 shares to 1,760 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc B (NYSE:NKE) by 20,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,137 shares, and cut its stake in Amadeus It Group Sa (AMADY).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. The insider Haythornthwaite Richard sold 5,000 shares worth $959,993.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,858 shares to 21,847 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 14,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).